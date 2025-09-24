ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

It’s A Girl: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 3

Rihanna is officially a mom of three! The singer welcomed her newest baby, Rocki Irish Mayers, with rapper A$AP Rocky on Saturday, September 13. She announced the exciting news on…

Kayla Morgan
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion - Arrivals
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rihanna is officially a mom of three! The singer welcomed her newest baby, Rocki Irish Mayers, with rapper A$AP Rocky on Saturday, September 13. She announced the exciting news on Instagram with a set of sweet photos.

One picture showed Rihanna holding little Rocki, who was dressed in a pink onesie. Another showed tiny pink gloves tied up with ribbons. To top it off, Rihanna proudly wore a ring that spelled out “Mom.”

She captioned the post simply: “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025 🎀” and tagged Rocky in the moment.

From Met Gala to Mom Life

Back in May, Rihanna and Rocky revealed they were expecting their third child. Rihanna showed off her baby bump while walking through New York City, and Rocky confirmed the big news at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

The power couple, who have been together since 2020, already share two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023.

Rihanna on Motherhood

Though the couple wasn’t necessarily planning their first pregnancy, Rihanna told Vogue in 2022 that she always knew she wanted kids. “I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way,” she said. “I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

Now, with RZA, Riot, and baby Rocki, Rihanna’s family is officially a party of five.

A$AP RockyRihanna
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Bobby Brown of New Edition attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBobby Brown: ‘My Prerogative’ and Its Lasting ImpactKayla Morgan
Rapper Danny Brown performs onstage at An Evening With Danny Brown Presented By Sonos And Pandora on October 2, 2014 in New York City.
MusicDanny Brown Announces ‘STARDUST’ and a US TourKayla Morgan
Met Gala 2023 - Karl Lagerfeld Red Carpet Looks
MusicA$AP Rocky Teases Fans About Marriage and Dreams of a Baby Girl with RihannaKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect