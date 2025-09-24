It’s A Girl: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 3
Rihanna is officially a mom of three! The singer welcomed her newest baby, Rocki Irish Mayers, with rapper A$AP Rocky on Saturday, September 13. She announced the exciting news on…
Rihanna is officially a mom of three! The singer welcomed her newest baby, Rocki Irish Mayers, with rapper A$AP Rocky on Saturday, September 13. She announced the exciting news on Instagram with a set of sweet photos.
One picture showed Rihanna holding little Rocki, who was dressed in a pink onesie. Another showed tiny pink gloves tied up with ribbons. To top it off, Rihanna proudly wore a ring that spelled out “Mom.”
She captioned the post simply: “Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025 🎀” and tagged Rocky in the moment.
From Met Gala to Mom Life
Back in May, Rihanna and Rocky revealed they were expecting their third child. Rihanna showed off her baby bump while walking through New York City, and Rocky confirmed the big news at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.
The power couple, who have been together since 2020, already share two sons: RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, born in 2023.
Rihanna on Motherhood
Though the couple wasn’t necessarily planning their first pregnancy, Rihanna told Vogue in 2022 that she always knew she wanted kids. “I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way,” she said. “I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”
Now, with RZA, Riot, and baby Rocki, Rihanna’s family is officially a party of five.