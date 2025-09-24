This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 24

Sept. 24 is a notable day in hip-hop and R&B. It marks the birthday of Trinidad James, born in 1987, whose 2012 breakout single "All Gold Everything" peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. James has also written songs for artists such as Queen Naija, City Girls, and Kehlani.

Also born on this day in 1989 is Kreayshawn, who went viral with her 2011 single "Gucci Gucci." The song peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at No. 18 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Significant events in hip-hop and R&B on Sept. 24 included:

1988: Bobby McFerrin's international hit "Don't Worry Be Happy" started a two-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first time an a cappella song topped the chart. It went on to win Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 31st Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1989.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Sept 24. saw several seminal album releases:

1990: King Tee dropped his second album, At Your Own Risk, featuring guest appearances from Ice Cube and Breeze. It peaked at No. 175 on the Billboard 200 and No. 35 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The following events marred the hip-hop and R&B scenes on Sept. 24:

1988: James Brown was arrested in Augusta, Georgia, after leading police on an interstate car chase. The singer was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and eluding law enforcement and received a six-year prison sentence. He was released on parole in February 1991.

