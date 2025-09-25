Detroit Is Home To The Worlds Largest Black Doll Show

In 2025, Detroit once again becomes the beating heart of Black doll culture as it hosts the Black Art & Doll Show (alternatively known as the Detroit Doll Show) on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This much-anticipated event will be held at the Ford Wellness Center, located at 5555 Conner Street, Detroit. (BlackNews.com)

A Celebration of Representation, Culture & Community

From its mission onward, the Detroit Doll Show is rooted in a powerful purpose: to uplift history, culture, self-love, and diversity by centering Black dolls and art as symbols of identity, pride, and creative expression. Sandra Epps of Sandy’s Land LLC founded the show (first held in 2012) precisely to offer a space where girls, women, collectors, and families can see themselves reflected, celebrated, and affirmed.

According to the event’s organizers, the Detroit Doll Show is the largest doll show of its kind—in other words, the largest Black doll show in the country. That distinction makes it a marquee event within both the doll-collecting world and wider conversations about representation in toys and art.

What to Expect in 2025

Attendees at the 2025 show can look forward to a full and festive schedule of offerings, including:

A Legacy Award Presentation honoring individuals such as Daniel Baxter (CEO of the Dr. Ossian H. Sweet Foundation) and Emeline King, a Ford Motor Company transportation designer.

honoring individuals such as Daniel Baxter (CEO of the Dr. Ossian H. Sweet Foundation) and Emeline King, a Ford Motor Company transportation designer. A Tribute to Black Barbie designs by luminaries Byron Lars and Bob Mackie, spotlighting iconic dolls that shaped the contours of Black beauty and fashion in doll form.

designs by luminaries Byron Lars and Bob Mackie, spotlighting iconic dolls that shaped the contours of Black beauty and fashion in doll form. Fashion shows , live music / DJ , African drumming & dance , selfie stations , doll-making workshops , and arts & crafts vendors offering handmade or custom dolls, accessories, and artwork.

, , , , , and offering handmade or custom dolls, accessories, and artwork. Contests such as the “Most Adorable Reborn Doll” and doll look-alike competitions.

and competitions. A vibrant marketplace of vendors, authors, professional artists, and doll manufacturers catering to a wide range of tastes and styles.

catering to a wide range of tastes and styles. Food trucks and refreshments to keep bodies fueled through the day.

General admission is priced at $7 per person, with VIP and group ticket options available.

Why It Matters

For collectors, creators, and families alike, the Detroit Doll Show is much more than a marketplace or a fun event—it’s a cultural statement. In a toy and art world too often dominated by narrow standards of beauty and representation, this show pushes back. It affirms that children and adults of all ages deserve to see dolls that reflect their skin tones, hair textures, cultural heritage, and unique beauty.