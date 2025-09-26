Cardi B’s ‘Am I The Drama?’ Album Hits Over 200,000 Sales in First Week

The first-week numbers for Am I The Drama? shot past expectations. Sales topped 200,000 units, far above early guesses of 125,000 to 150,000.

Within a single day of release, the 23-track project struck platinum and claimed a spot in the Guinness World Records, per ABC News. The strong start mirrors the success of her first work Invasion of Privacy, which sold 255,000 units at launch.

But Am I The Drama?'s success isn't just in units sold. The album has been warmly received by fans, who've shared their praise on social media.

"What I'm most grateful about is how good people are receiving my music," Cardi B shared on social media. "I have seen so many beautiful compliments, and that means so much to me coming from you guys. Because I put a lot of work in this album and I've had a lot of feelings doing this album."

Critics wondered if the seven-year gap between releases would hurt interest, but fans rushed to stream and buy the new album. The fresh data shows their doubts missed the mark completely.

"For you guys to be saying all these beautiful things... It's getting to the point that I don't even know which song I should do a music video to next," Cardi B said in her social media post. "Because you guys have been receiving it so well. And that means so much to me."