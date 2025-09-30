The Tigers Roar In Game One Win Over Cleveland

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after recording a strikeout against the Houston Astros to end the fourth inning during Game One of the Wild Card Series at Minute Maid Park on October 01, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

The Detroit Tigers came roaring out of the gate in Cleveland tonight, taking Game 1 of their series against the Guardians with a mix of sharp pitching, timely hitting, and just enough chaos to keep fans’ blood pressure sky-high. Tarik Skubal set the tone, dealing the kind of performance that made Guardians batters look like they were trying to swat mosquitoes with pool noodles. He mixed fastballs and sliders with such ease that at one point, it felt like he was pitching in cruise control.

The Tigers’ offense chipped in with a few big swings, enough to make Skubal’s gem stand up. It wasn’t a blowout, but it didn’t need to be—sometimes one ace is worth a dozen fireworks. I won't complain though if the Tigers' bats decide to come alive and put a few more runs on the board.

Looking ahead to Game 2, the Guardians will try to shake off their flat bats while Detroit aims to keep momentum rolling. The Tigers are sending Reese Olson to the mound, and if he can channel even a fraction of Skubal’s dominance, Cleveland might be in for another long night. The Guardians counter with Tanner Bibee.