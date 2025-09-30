Win Tickets to See Doja Cat Live in Detroit!

Doja Cat is bringing her Tour Ma Vie World Tour to Little Caesars Arena on October 1, 2026—and 105.1 The BOUNCE wants to send you there. This is your chance to experience one of music’s most dynamic performers live on stage, surrounded by thousands of fans who know every lyric, every beat, and every vibe.
From viral hits to chart-topping anthems, Doja Cat has redefined the sound of today’s music by blending rap, R&B, and pop with her bold, fearless style. Her live shows are more than concerts—they’re full productions with stunning visuals, incredible choreography, and a setlist that takes you on a ride from her breakout singles to her latest hits.
Imagine the lights dimming, the first beat dropping, and the entire arena erupting as Doja Cat takes the stage. It’s an unforgettable night in Detroit—and it could be yours for free.
105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Doja Cat’s Tour Ma Vie World Tour. Don’t miss your shot to be part of one of the most talked-about tours of the year.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Artist: Doja Cat
- Tour: Tour Ma Vie World Tour
- Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2026
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
- Prize: A pair of tickets to the show
- Click here to purchase tickets!
Whether you’ve been following Doja Cat since her early hits or just can’t stop playing her latest tracks, this is your opportunity to see her live, up close, and in the heart of Detroit.
👉 Register To Win Below and keep it locked on 105.1 The BOUNCE for even more chances to score free tickets to the hottest concerts in the city.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday September 30, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday December 31, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday January 5, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce