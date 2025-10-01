Juvenile Teams Up With Mannie Fresh on ‘He Gone’, Drops First Solo Album in 10 Years

Juvenile released "He Gone" with longtime collaborator Mannie Fresh on September 26. The new single marks their first work together since the early 2000s, while rising star Dee-1 adds his voice to the bounce-heavy cut from the upcoming Boiling Point album. Dee-1's conscious flow meets Juvenile's street wisdom, and their back-and-forth verses ride Fresh's signature beat with style.

The new single follows "Hot Boy Summer," which dropped earlier this year, and brings that unmistakable New Orleans bounce — the sound that shot both artists to fame twenty years ago. In the late 90s, Juvenile brought fresh new sounds to the genre and put New Orleans rap on the map with 400 Degreez, spawning classics like "Back That Azz Up" and "Ha."

The upcoming album packs star power. Rock icon Lenny Kravitz joins the mix, while rap veterans Birdman and B.G. add verses. R&B talent Jacquees, brass master Trombone Shorty, and Young Juve round out the current lineup. More names will surface as the release draws closer.

The artist is staging a strategic comeback with the new album, aiming to position his innovative new tracks alongside his legacy in the hip-hop scene. After ten years without a solo project, Juvenile's new work will hit streaming sites on November 14 through DNA Music Group/Hitmaker Distro.