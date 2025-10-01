Texas Teen Honored by Detroit-Area Police as He Battles Brain and Spinal Cancer

A 13-year-old boy from Houston, Texas, has my heart and the hearts of so many law enforcement agencies!

Photo by Dearborn Heights City Hall

When Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel stepped up this weekend to be sworn in as an honorary police officer by three Metro Detroit departments, he wasn't just fulfilling another checkbox on his growing list of accolades. He was fulfilling a promise to live as fully and kindly as possible while battling a disease that doctors long ago said would cut his life short.

From Houston To Michigan: A Weekend To Remember

At the Dearborn Heights Police Department, DJ was embraced by law enforcement from Dearborn Heights, Dearborn, and Melvindale in a joint ceremony. Cameras flashed. Officers smiled. And for a moment, a young boy with too few years became the center of an outpouring of love and recognition.

His father, Theodis Daniel, stood nearby. This ceremony was another milestone in DJ's mission: to become an honorary officer with as many agencies as possible, while his "gas tank", his way of talking about how long he has, still has life in it.

Why Honorary Badges?

DJ didn't choose this path because he craved titles. He chose it because each badge brings awareness, hope, and community.

His desire to be part of law enforcement began in a moment most kids never experience. After Hurricane Harvey flooded his Houston home in 2017, his family faced homelessness. While staying in a shelter, he watched police officers help displaced families. That memory stuck with him.

Photo by Dearborn Heights City Hall

"They helped us," DJ said in a recent interview with WXYZ Detroit. "So I wanted to become one, and I just wanted to help more people."

Since then, DJ has been sworn into thousands of law enforcement agencies across the country. (Some reports say 4,000; others cite more than 1,300, depending on how "honorary" titles are counted.)

How You Can Help

Life hasn't always been kind. Earlier this year, DJ's father revealed that DJ is now facing three new tumors. Still, despite setbacks, DJ remains, in his father's words, "just winging it day by day."

DJ's family continues to incur medical costs and travel expenses as he undergoes treatment, surgeries, and tests. If you feel moved to support them, you can donate through GoFundMe and follow their journey on Instagram.

His story is being shared widely, in hopes that the badges he collects shine not just for him, but for all kids battling cancer.

What's Good Detroit

