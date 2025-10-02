ContestsEvents
"I-75 Cap Project" Will Hold Public Comment Meeting Tonight

The I-75 Cap Project is a unique effort to reconnect communities divided by expressways by creating new public spaces above the roadways.

Clay Church

Over view of Downtown Detroit from Ren Cen center

The I-75 Cap Project is a unique effort to reconnect communities divided by expressways by creating new public spaces above the roadways.

The project was conceived as a way to fix the decision made in the 50's to build I-75 and other major roadways through the middle of thriving Detroit neighborhoods. The effort is being led by the Michigan Department of Transportation, the City of Detroit, and the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

This is obviously a major construction project that would take years to complete, and that's why the organizers are looking for as much public input as they can get. According to the I-75 Cap website, this discovery process will take about a year. "Over the next 12 months, AECOM will lead engineering, design, and community engagement efforts to explore how the project can be successfully built and how it can best serve the public."

The first step in that process is happening tonight (October 2nd) with the first online public meeting. The virtual meeting offers an opportunity for residents, businesses, schools, religious and cultural institutions to help shape the vision for reconnecting neighborhoods to Downtown. During the virtual meeting, the DDP will share details about how and why the project was conceived, provide a project update, and conduct a question-and-answer session. The virtual meeting is free and open to the public.

If you would like to join the meeting, here is the link.

