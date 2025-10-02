Win Tickets to TWICE at Little Caesars Arena!

Global K-pop sensation TWICE is bringing their <THIS IS FOR> World Tour to Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Friday, April 10, 2026—and 105.1 The BOUNCE wants to put you in the audience for one of the most anticipated concerts of the year.

TWICE has captured fans around the world with their high-energy performances, dazzling choreography, and a catalog of chart-topping hits that blend pop hooks, dynamic vocals, and infectious rhythms. Their world tours are nothing short of spectacular, with larger-than-life stage designs, stunning visuals, and an atmosphere that feels like a celebration from the first note to the last encore.

Now, you have the chance to experience the magic live in Detroit. Whether you’ve been following TWICE since their debut or recently discovered their music, this concert promises an unforgettable night that showcases why they’ve become one of the most beloved groups in the world. Imagine the roar of the crowd, the glow of light sticks filling the arena, and the energy that only a live TWICE performance can deliver.

105.1 The BOUNCE is giving away a pair of FREE tickets to the show. Don’t miss your shot to be part of this extraordinary night.

Here’s what you need to know:

Artist: TWICE

TWICE Tour: <THIS IS FOR> World Tour

<THIS IS FOR> World Tour Date: Friday, April 10, 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026 Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Prize: A pair of tickets to the show

A pair of tickets to the show To Purchase tickets, Click here!

Get ready for a concert experience that’s bigger, brighter, and more powerful than anything you’ve seen before. TWICE is coming to Detroit, and you could be there to witness it all.

👉 Register To Win Below and keep listening to 105.1 The BOUNCE, Detroit’s throwback Hip Hop and R&B station, for more chances to win tickets to the hottest shows in the city.