This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: October 3

Oct. 3 has hosted significant moments, such as birthdays and album releases, that have impacted the hip-hop and R&B industry. Mariah Carey released "Get Your Number" on this date in 2005. It was from her The Emancipation of Mimi album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. On this date in 2019, Doja Cat released "Bottom B***h," a track from her Hot Pink album. It was well received, with critics applauding her ability to blend hip-hop with other genres.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many albums have been released on Oct. 3, including the following:

1995: P.M. Dawn launched their third album, Jesus Wept. One of the top-performing singles from this compilation was "Downtown Venus," which peaked at No. 48 on the Billboard 100. Critics praised Jesus Wept for its creativity and cohesiveness, while also lauding its infusion of R&B, Jazz, and pop elements.

2000: Jedi Mind Tricks released their second album, Violent by Design. It won the hearts of many listeners due to its intense lyrical content and excellent production. With its dark soundscapes that incorporated samples from other media, it created an immersive listening experience. Violent by Design featured multiple guest artists, including Killa Sha and Chief Kamachi, who contributed to its diversity and appeal.

Cultural Milestones

Several hip-hop and R&B artists were born on Oct. 3:

1988: A$AP Rocky was born in Harlem, New York City. He started rapping at the age of 8, but he didn't begin his professional music career until he was around 17. Rocky released LONG.LIVE.A$AP, his debut album, in 2013. It featured Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Ferg. The album topped the U.S. Billboard 200 and produced such singles as "Fashion Killa" and "Wild for the Night," which are now among his most notable hits.

1995: Lil Tracy, who initially went by the moniker "Yung Bruh," was born to Ishmael Butler and Cheryl Clemons in Virginia. He began making music in his teens and relocated to California to build his career. "Awful Things," his song with the late Lil Peep, reached No. 79 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A few members of the hip-hop community died by suicide on Oct. 3, raising the need to prioritize mental health support for artists:

2008: Johnny "J," the co-owner of Klock Work Entertainment, died by suicide. He was known for working with Tupac Shakur and Bizzy Bone. At the time of his death, Johnny was in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. He had been charged with driving under the influence.

2024: Lucas Coly's manager, I Discover Stars, shared that Coly had passed away at 27 years old. Coly was known for tracks such as "I Just Wanna" and "Break Ya Back," which accumulated millions of views on YouTube. It was later reported that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.