Taylor Swift has redefined what it means to be an artist — blending fearless creativity, emotional honesty, and reinvention across more than a decade of groundbreaking music. From the heartfelt storytelling of Fearless to the bold, genre-shifting energy of 1989 and Reputation, Taylor’s songs have become the soundtrack to millions of lives.

Now, her journey comes to life like never before in the brand-new book, Taylor Swift: Album By Album — an in-depth exploration of Taylor’s first eleven studio albums, filled with fresh insights and reflections on her songwriting, themes, and artistry.

Each chapter takes you behind the music, tracing her evolution from country prodigy to global pop icon. With stunning visuals, rare photos, and thoughtful commentary, this book offers a deeper appreciation for the lyrics, production, and impact of every era — from Taylor Swift to The Tortured Poets Department.

And now, 105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to win a free copy of Taylor Swift: Album By Album! Whether you’re a lifelong Swiftie or just stepping into her world, this beautifully designed collection belongs on your shelf.

Here’s what you could win:

📘 A copy of Taylor Swift: Album By Album — an in-depth look at her full discography

— an in-depth look at her full discography 🎶 Exclusive commentary and insights from each of her 11 albums

from each of her 11 albums 💫 The ultimate collector’s book for fans who love her music, lyrics, and story

Don’t miss your chance to celebrate one of the most influential artists of our time — through the songs that changed pop culture.

👉 Register To Win Below and keep it locked to 105.1 The BOUNCE, Detroit’s Throwback Hip Hop & R&B station — where we always keep the hits coming.