Detroit’s Anchor Bar Offers Free Meals to Federal Workers During Government Shutdown

In a generous gesture of solidarity amid the ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown, Anchor Bar, a beloved fixture in downtown Detroit, is offering free meals to federal employees who visit the eatery while the shutdown continues.

Beginning with the current seventh day of the shutdown, any federal worker who dines at Anchor Bar and shows their valid federal ID will have their meal fully comped—no strings attached! The offer is valid for the duration of the shutdown, meaning Anchor Bar will continue this benefit until federal operations resume.

Nabih Ayad is the mastermind behind this amazing benefit. According to Ayad, in a conversation with FOX 2 Detroit, this initiative aims to provide some relief during a challenging period in people's lives. He acknowledged that many federal employees dine near or around the area, and though the gesture won't erase the financial stress they may be facing. It's a small way for the community to give back.

"They may be working paycheck to paycheck," Ayad said, "but at least they can have a free meal...to take some heat off expenses."

Anchor Bar itself is a longtime Detroit institution, located at 450 W. Fort Street, having served locals and visitors alike since 1957. The restaurant's decision to step in with this kind of support for Detroiters reflects the deep ties between local businesses/establishments and public service employees.

As the shutdown continues to affect thousands of workers across the country, more restaurants and businesses in Washington, D.C., and other regions have been rolling out "shutdown specials," discounts, or complimentary services for affected employees.