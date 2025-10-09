Halloween In The D Kicks Off The Annual Celebration

Detroit is getting ready to turn up the fright factor once again with Halloween in the D, the city’s annual celebration that brings spooky fun to neighborhoods across the Motor City.

Started in 2018, Halloween in the D was created to make sure kids throughout Detroit have a safe, exciting, and memorable Halloween. Each year, city departments, community groups, and volunteers team up to transform parks, police precincts, and fire stations into candy-filled celebration zones. Costumed kids can trick-or-treat, play games, and take home toys and treats — no matter what part of the city they call home.

Mayor Mike Duggan has called the event one of his favorite Detroit traditions, and it’s easy to see why. In 2024, more than 125,000 trick-or-treat bags were distributed across the city, and thousands of residents joined in to decorate, donate, and hand out candy. From the east side to Southwest Detroit, the energy and community pride are as strong as the smell of caramel corn.

This year’s Halloween in the D will again feature block parties, haunted houses, and neighborhood pop-ups — all free and family-friendly. Residents are encouraged to wear their best costumes and show off that signature Detroit creativity, whether that means Motor City–themed outfits or full-blown superhero squads. You can find the dates and locations below.

So, when October 31 rolls around, Detroiters won’t have to go far to find Halloween magic. With every pumpkin-lit porch and candy-filled firehouse, Halloween in the D continues to prove that no city celebrates community — or Halloween — quite like Detroit.