Snoop Dogg Connects With Jerrell Melton After Moving Voice Audition

At the final blind auditions, Jerrell Melton won over Snoop Dogg with a stirring take on "Go the Distance." The 29-year-old pianist poured raw emotion into Michael Bolton's hit, catching the attention of the rap legend on October 7's episode of The Voice.

When Snoop's chair spun around, it sparked an unexpected connection. Both men had weathered the storm of losing their mothers, creating an instant bond that transcended the competition.

"I know your pain," Snoop Dogg told Melton, thinking back to his mother's passing in 2021. "You take Mama's spirit and you put it in your heart. And you live with your mother."

Just months before his audition, Melton said goodbye to his mother. She had fought illness for a decade, yet never stopped pushing him toward his musical dreams.

The stage swelled with emotion as Melton's sisters joined him. Snoop stepped down to embrace the family, welcoming them into his team's fold.

"It's about all the time you got to see her," the coach added, per Newsbreak. "That's why you're here shining right now."

Though her team was full, Reba McEntire chatted with Melton about his song pick. This led to him sharing memories of his mother's impact on his music.

Later, away from the bright lights, Snoop spoke of fate's hand in their meeting. "I think my mother connected me to him. My mother's spirit is what I move with," he said.

The coach mused, "I'm pretty sure his mother and my mother had a conversation, and my mother said, ‘When that angel of yours hits that stage my baby going to do what he's supposed to do. He's going to comfort him. He's going to hug him. He's going to put him on his team and he's going to welcome him to another family.'"