Come To The Watch Party

On Saturday, October 25th, all roads lead to The Madison Place at 876 Horace Brown Drive, Madison Heights! It’s the ultimate Michigan vs. Michigan State watch party, tailgate, and battle…

Alex Cauthren
Meech Catering
On Saturday, October 25th, all roads lead to The Madison Place at 876 Horace Brown Drive, Madison Heights! It's the ultimate Michigan vs. Michigan State watch party, tailgate, and battle of the food trucks - Meech Catering vs Bridgemoe's. Your ticket gets you free food, access to a cash bar, and door prizes from local vendors! Sounds by DJ Soft Touch all day long! Watch the big game on the BIG screen, cheer for your team — and trash talk your rivals! For tickets and info, call 313-283-1819. Don't miss it!

Alex CauthrenEditor
