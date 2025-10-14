A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Returns With Reflective New Single ‘Part Of Me’ Following Tour Setback

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
A Boogie wit da Hoodie attends the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition party at Classic Car Club on September 12, 2025 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin / Stringer via Getty Images

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is back with "Part Of Me," a meditative new single that samples Mariah Carey's 2005 classic “We Belong Together.” The Bronx rapper elegantly glides in yoga-styled verse on top of a laid-back, dreamy, echoey production, complete with an anthemic synth to reflect the agony of lost love and personal strife. This is the first offering from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie following the release of his most recent project, May 2024's "Better Off Alone," which included features from Young Thug and Lil Durk as well as Future.

Earlier in 2024, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie supported “Better Off Alone” with a North American and European tour. The tour included a planned stop at Manchester's Co-Op Live Arena, which was abruptly canceled after part of the venue's ventilation system fell during soundcheck, raising major safety concerns and delaying the arena's official opening until May 2024. “If that was 15 minutes later, something catastrophic could have happened,” Tim Leiweke, chief executive of the arena's operator Oak View Group, shared. The concert was later moved to the AO Arena, ensuring fans could still experience the performance.

The Manchester incident came just two years after A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was arrested at London's Wireless Festival moments before he was scheduled to perform. The rapper later clarified the arrest stemmed from an old accusation and apologized to fans for the disruption.

With the release of "Part Of Me," A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie returns to the creative process and offers a thoughtful reflection on heartbreak and strength. The work is further evidence of his development as one of hip-hop's most emotionally honest voices, and demonstrates his skill to balance melodic vulnerability and rhythmic confidence that has characterized his nearly ten-year-old career.

