Detroit Symphony Orchestra Helping Kids Access Instruments

This October, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is shining a spotlight on access to music by launching a major statewide instrument drive as part of its ongoing Detroit Harmony initiative, with the goal of getting instruments into the hands of Detroit students.

The Purpose Behind the Drive

Detroit Harmony is the DSO’s flagship community-engagement effort, focused on strengthening music education across the city, particularly in underserved areas. A core piece of that vision is ensuring that students have access to quality instruments.

Over the years, Detroit Harmony has distributed more than 2,000 instruments to students. The October drive is intended to replenish and expand that inventory, reaching new learners and replacing wear-worn instruments. The DSO emphasizes that music education is more than performance: it builds discipline, creativity, confidence, and community. The instrument drive is an investment in those broader outcomes.

When & Where to Donate

Dates: October 1 through October 31

Special Event — Drive-Through Donation:

On Wednesday, October 15, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the DSO will host a Go 4 It drive-through instrument donation event at the Detroit Harmony Building, 3632 Cass Avenue, Detroit.

Drop-off Partners & Locations (during regular hours):

A&G Central Music (Troy)

McCourt’s Music Group (Troy)

Shar Music (Ann Arbor)

Clarkston United Methodist (Clarkston)

Other drop-off opportunities include:

Detroit Community Ensembles concert, October 29 at 7 p.m., at Orchestra Hall (3711 Woodward Ave)

Rochester Community Concert Band performance, October 14 at 7 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist, Rochester (620 Romeo Rd)

Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Detroit Harmony Building (3632 Cass)