ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit Symphony Orchestra Helping Kids Access Instruments

This October, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is shining a spotlight on access to music by launching a major statewide instrument drive as part of its ongoing Detroit Harmony initiative, with…

Clay Church / Lisha B

a group of musical instruments including a guitar, drum, keyboard, tambourine.

This October, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is shining a spotlight on access to music by launching a major statewide instrument drive as part of its ongoing Detroit Harmony initiative, with the goal of getting instruments into the hands of Detroit students.

The Purpose Behind the Drive

Detroit Harmony is the DSO’s flagship community-engagement effort, focused on strengthening music education across the city, particularly in underserved areas. A core piece of that vision is ensuring that students have access to quality instruments.

Over the years, Detroit Harmony has distributed more than 2,000 instruments to students. The October drive is intended to replenish and expand that inventory, reaching new learners and replacing wear-worn instruments. The DSO emphasizes that music education is more than performance: it builds discipline, creativity, confidence, and community. The instrument drive is an investment in those broader outcomes.

View the post on Facebook

When & Where to Donate

Dates: October 1 through October 31

Special Event — Drive-Through Donation:
On Wednesday, October 15, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the DSO will host a Go 4 It drive-through instrument donation event at the Detroit Harmony Building, 3632 Cass Avenue, Detroit.

Drop-off Partners & Locations (during regular hours):

  • A&G Central Music (Troy)
  • McCourt’s Music Group (Troy)
  • Shar Music (Ann Arbor)
  • Clarkston United Methodist (Clarkston)

Other drop-off opportunities include:

  • Detroit Community Ensembles concert, October 29 at 7 p.m., at Orchestra Hall (3711 Woodward Ave)
  • Rochester Community Concert Band performance, October 14 at 7 p.m., St. Paul’s United Methodist, Rochester (620 Romeo Rd)
  • Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Detroit Harmony Building (3632 Cass)

Once collected, instruments are inspected, refurbished if needed, and assigned to students via Detroit Harmony’s network of schools, community programs, and ensembles. The drive helps ensure that no student is limited by a lack of access to a quality instrument. Wind, brass, string, and percussion instruments are all eligible. They need not be in perfect condition—“used” or playable instruments still have great value. The DSO is not accepting piano donations at this time.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Clay ChurchWriter
Related Stories
MACON, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Preservation Jazz Band performs during An Evening of Respect: The 4th annual King of Soul Festival honoring Otis Redding on September 12, 2025, in Macon, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Otis Redding Foundation)
Local NewsDetroit Jazz Festival 2025: Hits Record Worldwide Audience With 1.5 Million Streaming ViewersKristina Perez
DETROIT - NOVEMBER 1: A visitors holds a photo of the late Rosa Parks at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History October 31, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. In 1955, Rosa Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white man, an incident which sparked the civil rights movement. (Photo by Hugh Grannum-Pool/Getty Images)
Local NewsRosa Parks Foundation to Hold 45th Anniversary Gala at Henry Ford MuseumHeather Matthews
WSU administrators and students pose with DPSCD leaders following the signing of the Warriors on the Rise collaboration agreement.
Local NewsNew Wayne State Program Opens Doors for Detroit High SchoolersKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect