Iconic Soul and R&B Star D’Angelo Passes Away at 51

The Grammy-winning soul and R&B singer D’Angelo has passed away at age 51, according to BET News host Marc Lamont Hill.

“My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace,” Hill wrote on X.

TMZ confirmed the "Brown Sugar" hitmaker’s death on Tuesday, October 14, stating that he passed away Tuesday morning in New York City after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” his family said in a statement. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today,"

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind," the statement added. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

D'Angelo was a pioneer in the soul and R&B genres. After breaking onto the scene in 1995 with his debut album, he would go on to win 4 Grammy awards during his lifetime, including Best R&B Album for Voodoo in 2001 and Black Messiah in 2016. He also won Best R&B Song in 2016 for "Really Love" and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "Untitled (How Does It Feel)." He's collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, and Lauryn Hill, among others.

Music industry celebrities have started sharing tributes to the late singer on social media, including DJ Premier, The Alchemist, and Tyler the Creator.