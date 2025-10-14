ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Iconic Soul and R&B Star D’Angelo Passes Away at 51

The Grammy-winning soul and R&B singer D’Angelo has passed away at age 51, according to BET News host Marc Lamont Hill. “My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow….

Erin Cline
D'Angelo and the Vanguard perform at the Bomb Factory on June 16, 2015 in Dallas, Texas.
Mike Brooks/DAL/Voice Media Group via Getty Images

The Grammy-winning soul and R&B singer D’Angelo has passed away at age 51, according to BET News host Marc Lamont Hill.

“My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace,” Hill wrote on X.

TMZ confirmed the "Brown Sugar" hitmaker’s death on Tuesday, October 14, stating that he passed away Tuesday morning in New York City after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life,” his family said in a statement. “After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today,"

"We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind," the statement added. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

D'Angelo was a pioneer in the soul and R&B genres. After breaking onto the scene in 1995 with his debut album, he would go on to win 4 Grammy awards during his lifetime, including Best R&B Album for Voodoo in 2001 and Black Messiah in 2016. He also won Best R&B Song in 2016 for "Really Love" and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for "Untitled (How Does It Feel)." He's collaborated with the likes of Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Erykah Badu, and Lauryn Hill, among others.

Music industry celebrities have started sharing tributes to the late singer on social media, including DJ Premier, The Alchemist, and Tyler the Creator.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter. May he rest in peace.

D'Angelo
Erin ClineWriter
Related Stories
A Boogie wit da Hoodie attends the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition party at Classic Car Club on September 12, 2025 in New York City.
MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Returns With Reflective New Single ‘Part Of Me’ Following Tour SetbackJennifer Eggleston
Ty Dolla $ign attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
MusicTy Dolla $ign Announces New Album Tycoon, Drops Lead Single ‘Show Me Love’Featuring Tory LanezJennifer Eggleston
The Weeknd performs onstage during the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
MusicThe Weeknd Drops Flashy ‘Big Sleep’ Video, Says Next Album Will Be Last Using Stage NameMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect