Detroit Heals Detroit Hosts Free 500 Costume Event at The Healing Hub

With Halloween approaching, Metro Detroit families are scrambling to find the perfect Halloween costume. Thanks to Detroit Heals Detroit, there is no need to be frantic about costumes this year.

Detroit Heals Detroit is once again turning trauma into transformation. However, this time with a dash of Halloween magic. On October 17th at 6:00 PM, the organization is giving out 500 free costumes at its Healing Hub, inviting families to come, pick their favorite costume, and get ready for a spooktacular season.

At its core, Detroit Heals Detroit is a youth-led, democratically-run healing space where young people have the power to define what healing looks like for themselves. The program intentionally centers on the trauma and resilience of Black communities, balancing the weight of oppression with the beauty, history, identity, and cultural joy that Black life embodies. The group's philosophy emphasizes that healing should never be decided for youth. It must be decided by them.

Founded in 2018, Detroit Heals Detroit mobilizes youth ages 12-24 (with particular roots in Black and BIPOC communities) to transform individual and communal pain into powerful action. The Healing Hub itself is housed in a renovated East Side Detroit home near 8 Mile and Gratiot - once a vacant property, now an intentional space for community, rest, and care.

The October 17th costume event is a way to invite families into the space, center joy, and affirm the creativity and spirit of Metro Detroit youth. By distributing 500 costumes free of charge, families are encouraged to bring their children, come early, and pick from a variety of costumes. The evening is meant not just as a giveaway, but as a moment of connection, celebration, and collective reclamation of fun.