Halloween At The Station Brings Spooky Season To Michigan Central

This Halloween, Michigan Central Station is gearing up to welcome families, thrill-seekers, and community members for “Halloween at The Station,” a free, family-friendly festival on October 31st from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The event, presented by Ford Philanthropy and Michigan Central, transforms the station grounds and surrounding district into a festive Halloween hub filled with activities and spooky flair. Highlights include trunk-or-treating alongside Ford employees and local partners, science-themed demos like ghost bubbles and floating eyeballs, and arts & crafts stations offering mask design, glow-in-the-dark artwork, caricatures, and airbrush tattoos.

Guests are encouraged to show up in costume (though indoor mask policies may apply), capture the moment at selfie stations, and grab seasonal treats like cider and doughnuts from local vendors. Free parking is offered at the Bagley Mobility Hub (1501 Wabash).

Between spirited lighting displays, hands-on fun, and community energy, “Halloween at The Station” promises to be one of Detroit’s most memorable ways to celebrate October 31st.

Also, for Fridays at the Station, the south concourse of the station will host Detroit percussionist and DJ Dez Andrés for live music, a dance academy, live painting and more on Oct. 31. There will also be a bar and food pop-ups for those attending, and its free with registration, but tickets are limited. You can register for the event here.