ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Megan Thee Stallion Named Mental Health Champion, Plans Texas Halloween Event

The Trevor Project, a crisis and suicide prevention non-profit for LGBTQ+ youth, selected Megan Thee Stallion as their 2025 Mental Health Champion this month.  The rap star has earned praise…

Melissa Lianne
Honoree Megan Thee Stallion accepts the One House award onstage during the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Tommaso Boddi / Stringer via Getty Images

The Trevor Project, a crisis and suicide prevention non-profit for LGBTQ+ youth, selected Megan Thee Stallion as their 2025 Mental Health Champion this month. 

The rap star has earned praise for fighting against mental health stigmas. This fall, she'll host a "Hottieween" fundraiser in Texas to boost her Pete & Thomas Foundation, a non-profit supporting seniors, women, children, and underserved communities.

Megan Thee Stallion expressed her gratitude for the award. "My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations," she said, per Complex.

The Trevor Project picked her for the award after seeing how openly she talks about mental health struggles. "I've always been told I gotta be strong," she said in a Seize the Awkward PSA on mental health. "Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails. But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. 'Black don't crack,' they say, but it can. I can. We all can. It's okay to not be okay." 

The three-time GRAMMY winner spoke about her new music plans at the I Am the Table Benefit Brunch, brushing off industry pressures. "Of course I'm competitive, of course rap is competitive, and hell yeah I wanna win. I wanna be number one, for sure. But that's not why I do it," she said at the brunch, per Complex. "Now I'm like, you know what? Nuh-uh. I'm gonna drop music when I feel like it."

Last October brought Megan: Act II, a fresh take on her Megan album. Her latest track, "Whenever" dropped in April. 

The Texas "Hottieween" bash will donate all funds to mental health and educational initiatives through her foundation. More info about tickets and event details will come soon.

Megan Thee StallionMental Health
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
A$AP Rocky poses during the "Highest 2 Lowest" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France.
MusicA$AP Rocky Teases Plans for upcoming ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Album, Focuses on Getting It RightJennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Ashanti and Nelly attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.
MusicNelly and Ashanti Reignite Their Love: From ‘I Hated You’ to Finding HomeJennifer Eggleston
Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City.
MusicCardi B Celebrates 33rd Birthday: Embraces Pregnancy, Faith, and Glamorous StyleMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect