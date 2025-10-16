Megan Thee Stallion Named Mental Health Champion, Plans Texas Halloween Event

The Trevor Project, a crisis and suicide prevention non-profit for LGBTQ+ youth, selected Megan Thee Stallion as their 2025 Mental Health Champion this month.

The rap star has earned praise for fighting against mental health stigmas. This fall, she'll host a "Hottieween" fundraiser in Texas to boost her Pete & Thomas Foundation, a non-profit supporting seniors, women, children, and underserved communities.

Megan Thee Stallion expressed her gratitude for the award. "My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations," she said, per Complex.

The Trevor Project picked her for the award after seeing how openly she talks about mental health struggles. "I've always been told I gotta be strong," she said in a Seize the Awkward PSA on mental health. "Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails. But to be everything for everybody, it wears on you. 'Black don't crack,' they say, but it can. I can. We all can. It's okay to not be okay."

The three-time GRAMMY winner spoke about her new music plans at the I Am the Table Benefit Brunch, brushing off industry pressures. "Of course I'm competitive, of course rap is competitive, and hell yeah I wanna win. I wanna be number one, for sure. But that's not why I do it," she said at the brunch, per Complex. "Now I'm like, you know what? Nuh-uh. I'm gonna drop music when I feel like it."

Last October brought Megan: Act II, a fresh take on her Megan album. Her latest track, "Whenever" dropped in April.