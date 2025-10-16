The Best State Park in Michigan for Fall Colors and More

National parks can be so fun to visit. A national park carries a peace and natural beauty that's difficult to find anywhere else. It's just hard to compete with the calm serenity and natural magic that you'll find at the bevy of these spots across the United States. But, national parks aren't the only places of wonder in the U.S. What about state parks? Those can be just as special and make for a great trip. Whether you're visiting in the fall, winter, spring or summer, let's look at the best in this state, according to one popular travel outlet.

The Best State Park in Our Area

The crew at Travel and Leisure magazine has put together a feature about the glorious state parks throughout the U.S. "National parks get all the attention, but some of the most beautiful landscapes in the U.S. are found in lesser-known—and therefore less busy—state parks," they note in the piece. "From the caves of Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park to the hoodoos of Utah's Mars-like Goblin Valley State Park, endless places are waiting to be explored from coast to coast."

So, what's best spot for us? It's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park at 33303 Headquarters Road in Ontonagon. "Spread across almost 60,000 acres, "The Porkies" follow the curving shoreline of Lake Michigan, providing ample opportunities to fish, boat and bird-watch," Travel and Leisure notes. "Further inland, there are more than 90 miles of hiking trails leading to waterfalls and scenic viewpoints." So, the next time you're looking to take a trip and really experience nature, put this one on your radar, if you haven't yet.

So, what about the national variety? Well, according to U.S. News and World Report, the No. 1 best national pick in the U.S. is Glacier National Park, which is located in northwest Montana, along the Canadian border. People love to call this spot "The Crown of the Continent."