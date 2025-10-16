Win your way into The Battle of the Food Trucks UofM vs Michigan State Football Watch Party!

Watch. Eat. Celebrate. The Battle of the Food Trucks Watch Party!

Get ready for an unforgettable game day experience as Michigan takes on Michigan State in one of the biggest rivalries of the season! The Battle of the Food Trucks Watch Party is happening Saturday, October 25th at Madison Place in Madison Heights — and 105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to win FREE tickets to the ultimate football celebration.

This isn’t just any watch party — it’s a full-on game day experience packed with flavor, music, and fun. Grab your crew and come hungry because some of the best local food trucks will be serving up their signature dishes all day long. From savory favorites to sweet treats, there’s something for every craving.

You’ll catch all the action of the UofM vs. MSU game on a giant inflatable screen, surrounded by great food, music, and an energetic crowd of fellow fans. Enjoy the cash bar, check out local vendors, and get in on the excitement with door prizes and giveaways throughout the day.

Tickets are normally $50, but The BOUNCE is hooking you up with free passes — your chance to enjoy all the food, football, and fun without spending a dime.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

🍔 Battle of the Food Trucks – The best local eats all in one place

– The best local eats all in one place 🍻 Cash Bar & Door Prizes – Great drinks and chances to win big

– Great drinks and chances to win big 🎶 Live Music & Vibes – Your favorite throwback Hip Hop and R&B all day

– Your favorite throwback Hip Hop and R&B all day 🏈 Game on a Giant Screen – Cheer on your team in epic style

To purchase tickets call 313-283-1819

Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind event where great food meets great football.

Register To Win Below for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the Battle of the Food Trucks Watch Party — Saturday, October 25th at Madison Place — courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE, Detroit’s Throwback Hip Hop and R&B station.