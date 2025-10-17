ContestsEvents
How One Pontiac Nonprofit Is Transforming Lives Through Healing, Hope & Opportunity

Pontiac’s Centro Multicultural La Familia serves as a community anchor, providing vital resources and support to thousands of families each year.

We have all heard the saying - "it takes a village to raise a child. In Pontiac, one nonprofit is building that village for the entire community, one service at a time. Centro Multicultural La Familia, located at 91 N. Saginaw Street in Pontiac, serves as a community anchor, providing vital resources and support to thousands of families each year.

Founded in 1985 by Oakland County Community Health specifically to serve the Hispanic and Latinx population, the organization has grown into a multicultural, holistic hub. Today, Centro offers a range of services that encompass mental health, domestic violence advocacy, health education, parenting support, career coaching, and small business development, all under one roof.

Centro's leadership makes clear: they are not just a Latinx-serving agency. They strive to serve all ethnic groups, assisting students preparing for college and individuals seeking access to healthcare.

A Voice On The Airwaves

One of Centro's most innovative expansions came during the COVID-19 pandemic: launching a radio station, Radio Centro Multicultural, to broadcast daily in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The station became a critical platform for public health messaging, community updates, and cultural connection across Pontiac and beyond.

Entrepreneurship, Healing, and Impact

Centro's small business coaching has helped launch over 170 businesses throughout Metro Detroit, giving residents the tools to build economic stability while rooted in their communities.

To continue expanding and sustaining their incredible work, Centro will host a wine tasting fundraiser on Friday, October 24th, from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM. During the event, you can taste 4 locally crafted wines, nibble on delicious charcuterie boards, hear live music from local group, LUNA, and more! Proceeds will support both existing programs and future growth.

In a city where connection, trust, and access often feel fractured, Centro Multicultural La Familia stands as a rare constant. It's not just about providing services. It's about building a community where families of all backgrounds find pathways to healing and flourishing lives.

