Detroit Radio Icon Dr. Darrius on Legacy, 313 Day, and Community Impact — Interview

Detroit radio came full circle as Showtime the Czar welcomed Dr. Darrius, one of the city’s most influential voices, into the 105.1 The Bounce studio. This wasn’t just any interview — it was personal. Showtime opened up about how Dr. Darrius helped shape his path into radio, calling him one of the reasons he even picked up a mic. From inspiring careers to shifting culture, Dr. Darrius’s presence in the 313 runs deep.

They kicked things off with stories from Darrius’s early grind, where a decision to stop playing basketball at CMA High School led to his first time behind the mic. “I stopped hoopin’, became the PA announcer… then I took some extra classes learning play-by-play,” he explained. That passion eventually brought him to Specs Howard, then to an internship with Mason, and a 25-year career was born.

From 313 Day to Pistons Podcasting: Still Pushing the Culture

A major highlight of the interview was talking about Dr. Darrius’s role as the creator of 313 Day, now a staple in Detroit’s cultural calendar. “At the time, I just felt like the city wasn’t together… I wanted to see a day where we all supported each other,” he said. That one on-air conversation led to something real: businesses, artists, and even the Pistons now rally behind the March 13 celebration. “To see hospitals, schools, and sports teams embracing it… it just shows that radio still works,” he added.

Beyond the studio, Dr. Darrius also talked about his work as a Detroit Pistons ambassador and podcast host, sharing how his love for sports came full circle. His Pistons podcast brings fans closer to the players, like standout interviews with Malik Beasley and Ron Holland. “Anybody I don’t know usually ends up being my best interviews. I want to discover who they really are,” he said.

The interview wrapped with a moment of pride as Dr. Darrius reflected on Jeezy’s visit to his son’s school during a Henry Ford Health event: “It wasn’t just about celebrity — he came to touch the city and talk to the kids. That’s what it’s all about.”

With impact across radio, community, and culture, Dr. Darrius is more than a voice — he’s a Detroit institution, still pushing the city forward.