Ice Cube and Scarface Drop New Music Video ‘Act My Age’

Ice Cube and Scarface are back together and have released an official music video for "Act My Age," on Oct 16. The song highlights the lyrical skill, comedic timing, and storytelling abilities of both established hip-hop legends while bringing you flavors reminiscent in style and substance to music of yesteryear, modernized through the lens. The video is directed by DJ Pooh and gives a classic sitcom vibe aesthetically and energetically, underscoring both artists' artistic significance.

“Act My Age” begins with an intro that mimics a '90s sitcom. Chaos and silliness emerge the moment the video kicks in. Baby Ice Cube and baby Scarface destroy the place while their parents are away. Funny moments abound throughout the narrative that satirizes, in part, the artists' youthful energy, immaturity, and refusal to “act their age." Humor and clever imagery are effectively used to suggest an absurd reality and classic rebellious themes.

Parts of the video that highlight Ice Cube and Scarface's rapping skills are all complemented with animated text and effects. These stylistic elements add a fun, modern appeal to the image while also paying homage to the early hip-hop oral traditions. The aspect of playing with text, animation, and live-action comedic elements creates a cinematic look and feel, while confirming Ice Cube's role as a link between music and film for many years.

“Act My Age” showcases the lasting influence and careers of both artists. Ice Cube tiptoes the line of intelligence and authenticity, while Scarface's calm voice sings precision with lyricism that proves their undeniable chemistry. The video's uncle and barter humor, narrative, and creativity underscore Cube as one of hip-hop's great innovators and culturally influential figures.

