Join Us in Supporting Lori Mac and the Hampton Family During Their Time of Loss

Written by Lisha B & Clay, on behalf of Lori Mac

When you tune in to 105.1 The Bounce on the weekends, you're greeted by the energy, laughter, and positivity of Lori Mac, Saturdays from 3 PM to 7 PM and Sundays from 10 AM to 3 PM.

She's the voice that keeps you smiling, dancing, and feeling good. But behind that bright spirit, our friend and Bounce family member is going through an incredibly difficult time.

Courtesy of Hampton Family

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lori Mac's beloved mother, Earchell Hampton. According to the Hampton family, Earchell was the foundation of her family, a woman full of love, warmth, and wisdom who made every person she met feel special. As Lori's Bounce family, we've seen firsthand how deeply she loves and uplifts everyone around her, so it makes sense that she received these attributes from her mother.

In a statement, the Hampton family shares about Earchell's incredible life and impact.

"We’re raising funds to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, as well as other costs that come with saying our final goodbyes. Any amount, big or small, will help us honor her memory and ease the financial burden during this difficult time. If you aren’t able to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you for your love, compassion, and support as we celebrate the life of our incredible mother, Earchell Hampton. With love and gratitude, The Hampton Family".

Courtesy of Hampton Famil

Help Us Honor the Life of Earchell Hampton

Courtesy of Hampton Family

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral and memorial expenses, as well as other costs during this difficult time. At the time of this post, $305 has been raised out of a $1.1K goal.

We're asking our Bounce family - our listeners, our community, our Detroit family - to come together and show Lori Mac the same love she gives all of us every weekend.

If you can donate or share, please visit the link below and help us honor the incredible life of Earchell Hampton.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your compassion, generosity, and love.