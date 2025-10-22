Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Will Celebrate 10 Years In Novi This Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Hello Kitty Cafe is seen during PUMA x Hello Kitty Launch Event At Shoe Palace LA on February 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for PUMA)

This weekend, fans of all things kawaii can delight in a truly pink-infused experience: the iconic Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Novi.

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the mobile café will be parked at Twelve Oaks Mall, near the food-court entrance, with sweet treats, exclusive merchandise, and photo-worthy moments for fans of all ages.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has become a travelling pop-up sensation, offering limited-edition items and themed desserts in celebration of Hello Kitty. Visitors can expect a curated selection of cookies, macarons, madeleines, and the giant “chef” cookie, along with specially designed apparel, plush toys, mugs, thermal bottles, and more collectibles—all while supplies last.

A few insider tips to help you make the most of your visit:

Arrive early: The truck opens at 10 a.m., and fans often line up ahead of time to access the exclusive goods.

Payment method: Note that payment is card-only—cash is typically not accepted.

Location: It’s parked inside or adjacent to the mall near the food-court entrance—check mall signage upon arrival.

Bring your camera: With the bright pink truck and themed décor, it’s an ideal photo spot.

Shop early: Limited-edition items tend to sell out, so if there’s something you must have, don’t wait until later in the day.