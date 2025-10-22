ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Will Celebrate 10 Years In Novi This Weekend

This weekend, fans of all things kawaii can delight in a truly pink-infused experience: the iconic Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Novi. On Saturday, October 25, 2025,…

Clay Church / Lisha B

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 02: Hello Kitty Cafe is seen during PUMA x Hello Kitty Launch Event At Shoe Palace LA on February 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for PUMA)

This weekend, fans of all things kawaii can delight in a truly pink-infused experience: the iconic Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in Novi.

On Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the mobile café will be parked at Twelve Oaks Mall, near the food-court entrance, with sweet treats, exclusive merchandise, and photo-worthy moments for fans of all ages.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has become a travelling pop-up sensation, offering limited-edition items and themed desserts in celebration of Hello Kitty. Visitors can expect a curated selection of cookies, macarons, madeleines, and the giant “chef” cookie, along with specially designed apparel, plush toys, mugs, thermal bottles, and more collectibles—all while supplies last.

View the post on Facebook

A few insider tips to help you make the most of your visit:

  • Arrive early: The truck opens at 10 a.m., and fans often line up ahead of time to access the exclusive goods.
  • Payment method: Note that payment is card-only—cash is typically not accepted.
  • Location: It’s parked inside or adjacent to the mall near the food-court entrance—check mall signage upon arrival.
  • Bring your camera: With the bright pink truck and themed décor, it’s an ideal photo spot.
  • Shop early: Limited-edition items tend to sell out, so if there’s something you must have, don’t wait until later in the day.

Whether you’re a long-time Hello Kitty enthusiast or simply looking for a fun, family-friendly outing this weekend, this stop promises sweetness, style, and a moment of delight in Novi. Don’t miss it!

hello kittyNovitwelve oaks mall
Clay ChurchWriter
Related Stories
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - MAY 4: A person runs past the Gaza solidarity encampment at the Diag on University of Michigan's campus on May 4, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Students started the encampment on April 22. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
Local NewsNine Michigan Universities Make National RankingsKristina Perez
Construction road sign against a blue sky
Local NewsMichigan’s $1.6 Billion Road Plan Set To Fix Roads Without Raising TaxesKristina Perez
SALEM, MA - OCTOBER 27: Costumed people dressed as witches walk though the street next to the old Town Hall as they visit the town where, back in 1692, witch trials took place, October 27, 2005 in Salem, Massachusetts. Thousands of tourists come to attend the large Halloween festival. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Local NewsFive Michigan Towns Host Witch Festivals This Month, Drawing ThousandsHeather Matthews
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect