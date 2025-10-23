ContestsEvents
HOPE Helps Detroit Residents Avoid Losing Their Homes

The City of Detroit is giving residents dealing with a property tax crisis some HOPE this fall. The Homeowners Property Exemption (HOPE) program in Detroit helps eligible homeowners reduce or…

Detroit Cityscape and Condominiums

The City of Detroit is giving residents dealing with a property tax crisis some HOPE this fall.

The Homeowners Property Exemption (HOPE) program in Detroit helps eligible homeowners reduce or eliminate their property taxes based on income and homeownership status. Previously known as the Homeowners Property Tax Assistance Program (HPTAP), HOPE is designed to prevent Detroiters from falling behind on property taxes and facing foreclosure. Approved applicants can also qualify for additional assistance through programs like Pay As You Stay and the Detroit Tax Relief Fund, which can reduce or erase past-due taxes.

To qualify, applicants must own and live in their home as their primary residence and meet specific income and asset guidelines. For example, a single-person household earning under about $20,000 may qualify for a 100% exemption, while partial exemptions are available for higher income levels. Homeowners must reapply every year, providing documents such as proof of ownership, identification, and income for all household members.

The deadline to apply for HOPE this year is November 7, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. To help residents complete their applications, the city is hosting two in-person assistance events. The first will take place Friday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road. The second is Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Perfecting Church, 7616 Nevada Avenue. Staff will be on hand to help homeowners fill out forms, gather documents, and learn about related programs.

For more information or to download the application, visit detroitmi.gov/hope.

Clay ChurchWriter
