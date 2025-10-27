First Responders Enjoy A Free Burger From Ford’s Garage

National First Responders Day is October 28th, and Ford's Garage is helping to celebrate our local heros.

In honor of National First Responders Day on October 28, Ford’s Garage is stepping up with a meaningful gesture: offering eligible first-responders a free burger or up to $15 off an entrée when dining in. The offer applies to a mix of front-line heroes: active-duty military, veterans, police officers, firefighters, paramedics/EMTs, nurses, doctors and other medical staff — all of whom play critical roles in our communities.

Specifically, first responders can enjoy the restaurant’s signature “American Standard” burger — a half-pound Black Angus patty stacked with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle planks on a brioche bun. If they prefer something else from the menu, the up-to-$15 off option gives them flexibility.

The promotion is valid for dine-in only and requires presentation of a valid service ID. Ford’s Garage says the gesture stems from its mission to give back and to show appreciation for those whose service often goes unnoticed.