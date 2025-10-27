New Orleans Police Department Shoots Down NBA YoungBoy Concert Ban Claims

This week, it was reported that rapper NBA YoungBoy had been banned from performing in New Orleans for reportedly not leaving the city after his last shows. Still, the New Orleans Police Department has clarified that it has no authority over such matters.

The confusion began after a social media post from the rapper's manager, later deleted, suggested the artist was barred from performing in Louisiana. The post fueled speculation of a citywide ban. However, officials have since stated that no such restriction has been issued, and the matter remains between event promoters and venue management.

"Whether or not NBA YoungBoy performs future concerts in Louisiana is a matter solely between his promoters and the management of the Smoothie King Center, who negotiate and execute those agreements," it begins. "The New Orleans Police Department has no authority or involvement in determining which artists are permitted to perform in the city."

"On Monday, October 20, 2025, Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick confirmed to Smoothie King Center management that NBA YoungBoy did not leave town following either of his two concerts — in accordance with the agreement established between Smoothie King Center management and Live Nation, the artist's promoter," the statement concludes.

The clarification follows two high-security concerts at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Security was heightened amid fears of potential violence, with more than 400 officers, FBI agents, drones, and armored vehicles deployed throughout the events. Although there were large crowds and accounts of fans surrounding the performer after the event, there were no confirmed incidents of concern.

NBA YoungBoy's ongoing MASA Tour spans over 40 cities nationwide, running from Oct. 24 through Nov. 12. Upcoming performances include Charlotte, San Antonio, Dallas, and Las Vegas, with the tour set to end in Seattle. Several dates in Chicago, Detroit, and Atlanta were previously canceled due to safety concerns.