Win Tickets to See Miguel Live on the CAOS Tour – February 26 at the Fox Theatre!

Get ready for a night of pure R&B energy and soul — Miguel is bringing his CAOS Tour to the Fox Theatre on February 26, 2026, and 105.1 The BOUNCE wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to be there!

Known for his smooth vocals, bold style, and a catalog full of undeniable hits, Miguel has been defining modern R&B for over a decade. With songs like “Adorn,” “Sure Thing,” “How Many Drinks?” and “Sky Walker,” he’s created the kind of music that moves both your heart and your body. Every performance is a masterclass in vibe — seductive, soulful, and effortlessly cool.

On the CAOS Tour, Miguel is taking his sound to another level, blending his signature R&B with rock, funk, and raw emotion for a show that’s as unpredictable as it is unforgettable. The atmosphere will be electric inside the Fox Theatre — a mix of flashing lights, smooth grooves, and fans singing every word to the hits that defined a generation.

Joining Miguel is Jean Dawson, an artist who’s breaking boundaries with his experimental blend of hip-hop, alternative, and soul. Together, they’re setting the stage for one unforgettable night of music that pushes limits and celebrates individuality.

Here’s What You Could Win:

A pair of tickets to see Miguel’s CAOS Tour live in Detroit

to see live in Detroit Opening performance by Jean Dawson

A night of incredible music and R&B energy at the Fox Theatre

Show Details:

🎤 Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

🏟️ Venue: Fox Theatre, Detroit

🎟️ Tickets: Available now at Ticketmaster.com — or win yours right here!

Don’t miss your chance to see Miguel up close and experience a performance that blends passion, creativity, and pure soul.

🔥 Register To Win Below for your chance to score free tickets — only from 105.1 The BOUNCE, Detroit’s Throwback Hip Hop and R&B Station.