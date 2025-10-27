Win Tickets to See Miguel Live on the CAOS Tour – February 26 at the Fox Theatre!

Get ready for a night of pure R&B energy and soul — Miguel is bringing his CAOS Tour to the Fox Theatre on February 26, 2026, and 105.1 The BOUNCE wants to hook you up with a pair of tickets to be there!
Known for his smooth vocals, bold style, and a catalog full of undeniable hits, Miguel has been defining modern R&B for over a decade. With songs like “Adorn,” “Sure Thing,” “How Many Drinks?” and “Sky Walker,” he’s created the kind of music that moves both your heart and your body. Every performance is a masterclass in vibe — seductive, soulful, and effortlessly cool.
On the CAOS Tour, Miguel is taking his sound to another level, blending his signature R&B with rock, funk, and raw emotion for a show that’s as unpredictable as it is unforgettable. The atmosphere will be electric inside the Fox Theatre — a mix of flashing lights, smooth grooves, and fans singing every word to the hits that defined a generation.
Joining Miguel is Jean Dawson, an artist who’s breaking boundaries with his experimental blend of hip-hop, alternative, and soul. Together, they’re setting the stage for one unforgettable night of music that pushes limits and celebrates individuality.
Here’s What You Could Win:
- A pair of tickets to see Miguel’s CAOS Tour live in Detroit
- Opening performance by Jean Dawson
- A night of incredible music and R&B energy at the Fox Theatre
Show Details:
🎤 Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
🏟️ Venue: Fox Theatre, Detroit
🎟️ Tickets: Available now at Ticketmaster.com — or win yours right here!
Don’t miss your chance to see Miguel up close and experience a performance that blends passion, creativity, and pure soul.
🔥 Register To Win Below for your chance to score free tickets — only from 105.1 The BOUNCE, Detroit’s Throwback Hip Hop and R&B Station.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday October 27, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday December 31, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday January 5, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce