Jameson Williams Inaugural Trunk or Treat Hits The Sweet Spot

Detroit Lions star Wide Receiver, Jameson Williams welcomed hundreds of kids to his inaugural Trunk or Treat event.

On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit’s downtown streets transformed into a festive playground as Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams held his inaugural Trunk or Treat event, welcoming families, kids, and community members for an early-Halloween celebration.

Bianca was one of the attendees and business partners at the event. She was there representing Texas Roadhouse and had the following to say about the event. "I think my favorite thing about this is that Jameson isn’t even from here and he’s so passionate about giving back to the children in our communities. There were so many kids there having the time of their life ! So many local businesses were there in attendance giving out treats. Texas Roadhouse is passionate on serving our community and to be able to do so in any way is always a great time for us."

The event brought together kids from kindergarten through eighth grade for an afternoon of trick-or-treating, games, and photo opportunities with Williams himself at the center, handing out candy and greeting excited young fans.

Williams emphasized how community engagement is important to him, noting that while football is his profession, events like this connect him personally to the city of Detroit and its families. Attendees reported an upbeat, high-energy atmosphere: decorated trunks filled with sweets, costumed kids running around, and Williams stopping for selfies and autographs.

For Williams, it was a first-time event—but there are plans to make it an annual tradition. The success of this inaugural outing suggests it may become a fixture on Detroit’s Halloween calendar. Families left smiling, candy bags in hand, and many hope to see sophomore editions of the event next year.