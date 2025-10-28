ContestsEvents
NBA YoungBoy Expecting 13th Child With Wife Jazlyn Mychelle

Rapper NBA Youngboy performs during NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NBA YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is reportedly expecting his 13th child with his wife, influencer Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple's growing family marks another milestone in the rapper's ongoing personal transformation and career resurgence. Jazlyn, who is currently pregnant, is expecting her third child with YoungBoy, bringing his total to 13 children.

YoungBoy first announced the upcoming new edition on the song “If You Need Me,” where he raps, “Me and Jaz on our third kid, me and you just ran another lap.” The lyric sparked widespread conversation among fans, who celebrated the family news on social media.

Jazlyn Mychelle has recently shared photos and videos displaying her pregnancy, showing a visible baby bump that has drawn congratulatory messages from followers. The couple already shares two young children — a four-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son — making this their third child together and the rapper's thirteenth overall.

NBA YoungBoy's children come from multiple past relationships, including with Nisha Keller, Yaya Mayweather, Jania Meshell, and Drea Symone. Although a number of those relationships have been surrounded by controversy and allegations of domestic violence, the rapper has maintained a position on the importance of family and personal growth.

This recent statement is being interpreted as YoungBoy's renewed attention to family stability during his career changes. After canceling performances for months, he has returned to performing, including a performance in New Orleans.

There have been ongoing rumors that NBA YoungBoy has been banned from performing in Louisiana, but authorities have not confirmed any such restrictions. For now, the artist appears to be focused on both his music and his expanding family as he enters a new chapter in his life.

InstagramNBA Youngboy
