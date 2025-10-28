Win tickets to Alicia Keys’ “HELL’S KITCHEN” Dec 2nd!

Get ready to experience a powerful story brought to life through the music, heart, and soul of one of the most iconic artists of our time — Alicia Keys. 105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the December 2nd show to see HELL’S KITCHEN, the hit Broadway musical inspired by Keys’ life, her community, and the rhythm of New York City. Show runs December 2nd - 14th!

This is more than a show — it’s a full-body experience that hits you from the very first note. HELL’S KITCHEN follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl navigating love, family, and self-discovery in the heart of Manhattan. With every song, every step, and every emotion, you’ll feel the pulse of the city — the energy that shaped Alicia Keys into the artist and woman she is today.

From “Fallin’” to “Girl on Fire,” the soundtrack mixes Keys’ greatest hits with brand-new songs written exclusively for the show. The choreography, led by the incredible Camille A. Brown, brings her world to life with movement that’s bold, beautiful, and deeply human. Directed by Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen, The Notebook), HELL’S KITCHEN has been hailed by The New York Times as “thrilling from beginning to end – a rare must-see!”

When you walk out of this show, you won’t just have watched a performance — you’ll have felt something real.

Why You’ll Love It:

A raw, emotional story inspired by Alicia Keys’ real life

Legendary hits and new original music that tell a story of love, struggle, and growth

from some of Broadway’s biggest names An unforgettable night that celebrates music, community, and self-discovery

Get your tickets now. Click here!

This is your chance to see HELL’S KITCHEN and feel the fire that only Alicia Keys can spark.

🔥 Register To Win Below for your chance to see the show everyone’s talking about — and experience the magic, the music, and the movement of HELL’S KITCHEN.