Win tickets to Alicia Keys’ “HELL’S KITCHEN” Dec 2nd!

Get ready to experience a powerful story brought to life through the music, heart, and soul of one of the most iconic artists of our time — Alicia Keys. 105.1 The BOUNCE is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the December 2nd show to see HELL’S KITCHEN, the hit Broadway musical inspired by Keys’ life, her community, and the rhythm of New York City. Show runs December 2nd - 14th!
This is more than a show — it’s a full-body experience that hits you from the very first note. HELL’S KITCHEN follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl navigating love, family, and self-discovery in the heart of Manhattan. With every song, every step, and every emotion, you’ll feel the pulse of the city — the energy that shaped Alicia Keys into the artist and woman she is today.
From “Fallin’” to “Girl on Fire,” the soundtrack mixes Keys’ greatest hits with brand-new songs written exclusively for the show. The choreography, led by the incredible Camille A. Brown, brings her world to life with movement that’s bold, beautiful, and deeply human. Directed by Michael Greif (Rent, Dear Evan Hansen, The Notebook), HELL’S KITCHEN has been hailed by The New York Times as “thrilling from beginning to end – a rare must-see!”
When you walk out of this show, you won’t just have watched a performance — you’ll have felt something real.
Why You’ll Love It:
- A raw, emotional story inspired by Alicia Keys’ real life
- Legendary hits and new original music that tell a story of love, struggle, and growth
- Vibrant choreography and direction from some of Broadway’s biggest names
- An unforgettable night that celebrates music, community, and self-discovery
- Get your tickets now. Click here!
This is your chance to see HELL’S KITCHEN and feel the fire that only Alicia Keys can spark.
🔥 Register To Win Below for your chance to see the show everyone’s talking about — and experience the magic, the music, and the movement of HELL’S KITCHEN.
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at 1051thebounce.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Tuesday October 28, 2025 and 11:00Pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Wednesday November 26, 2025. 105.1 The BOUNCE will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Thursday November 27, 2025 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 105.1 The BOUNCE. BOUNCE's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here: Bounce Master Rules - 105.1 The Bounce