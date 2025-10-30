Cardi B Plans Third Album Release Within a Year, Rejects Deluxe Edition

Cardi B told fans she'll drop a third album in under a year. The announcement came on Monday during an X Spaces session. She shut down any talk of a deluxe or remix version for her second album, Am I the Drama?, which dropped in September.

"I see you guys asking for a deluxe or asking to do a remix album like Charli XCX or something," said Cardi B to listeners, as reported by Complex. "Unfortunately, I am not doing none of that. What I gave y'all is what y'all getting."

The GRAMMY winner said her next project will shift in a new direction. "However, I want to put out another album in less than a year, so I'm really planning on that," she continued, per Complex. "I want a new era, I kinda know what I want it to look like. It's gonna be different from Am I the Drama?"

Am I the Drama? arrived September 19 with 23 new songs. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, moving 200,000 equivalent album units during its first week.

Cardi B said she's been holding meetings about her next phase. "I don't want to waste time doing a deluxe or a remix album and use the artists that I could use on a new project," she said, per Bet. "I just want new everything — new pictures, new videos, new vibes."