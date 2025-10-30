Cardi B Plans Third Album Release Within a Year, Rejects Deluxe Edition
Cardi B told fans she’ll drop a third album in under a year. The announcement came on Monday during an X Spaces session. She shut down any talk of a…
Cardi B told fans she'll drop a third album in under a year. The announcement came on Monday during an X Spaces session. She shut down any talk of a deluxe or remix version for her second album, Am I the Drama?, which dropped in September.
"I see you guys asking for a deluxe or asking to do a remix album like Charli XCX or something," said Cardi B to listeners, as reported by Complex. "Unfortunately, I am not doing none of that. What I gave y'all is what y'all getting."
The GRAMMY winner said her next project will shift in a new direction. "However, I want to put out another album in less than a year, so I'm really planning on that," she continued, per Complex. "I want a new era, I kinda know what I want it to look like. It's gonna be different from Am I the Drama?"
Am I the Drama? arrived September 19 with 23 new songs. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, moving 200,000 equivalent album units during its first week.
Cardi B said she's been holding meetings about her next phase. "I don't want to waste time doing a deluxe or a remix album and use the artists that I could use on a new project," she said, per Bet. "I just want new everything — new pictures, new videos, new vibes."
Her first headlining tour, The Little Miss Drama Tour, kicks off February 11, 2026, in Palm Desert, California. She'll perform in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Fans can find tickets and show dates on the star's website.