‘Double Up Food Bucks’ Program Expands in Michigan During Shutdown

The Double Up Food Bucks program is stepping in to help those dealing with food insecurities during the loss of SNAP benefits. As the federal government shutdown threatens to delay…

A shopping cart by a store shelf in a supermarket

The Double Up Food Bucks program is stepping in to help those dealing with food insecurities during the loss of SNAP benefits.

As the federal government shutdown threatens to delay or halt Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit distributions in Michigan, policymakers and advocates are pointing to the expansion of the Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) initiative as a critical buffer for low-income households.

Administered by the Fair Food Network, Double Up Food Bucks provides eligible Michigan residents — those using the state’s Bridge Card (SNAP) — the opportunity to match dollar-for-dollar up to $20 a day when purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables. Over recent years, the program has grown significantly: in 2023 alone, it expanded to dozens of counties and hundreds of participating grocery stores and farmers markets across Michigan.

With the SNAP pause looming, Michigan’s emphasis on DUFB expansion is a crucial step towards making sure nobody goes without food. More sites mean more accessible locations for participants to stretch their food dollars when federal assistance is uncertain. For example, the Fair Food Network reports that they are targeting additional sites in key counties, including Genesee, Macomb, and Oakland.

While the DUFB program does not replace the broader purchasing power of SNAP benefits, it offers a targeted incentive toward nutritious foods. In a moment where traditional food assistance may be disrupted, this tool gains visibility.

In short: as Michigan braces for potential gaps in federal food-aid delivery, the expansion of Double Up Food Bucks stands out as a meaningful, though partial, mitigation strategy — boosting access to healthy produce while supporting local food systems.

If you have questions, you can visit the Double Up Food Bucks site here or call the Double Up hotline at 866-586-2796, 9 am – 5 pm ET, Monday – Friday.

