Win tickets to see A Christmas Story, The Musical at The Fox Theatre – November 14-16!

From the songwriting team behind the smash hit Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and the critically-acclaimed films La La Land and The Greatest Showman, A Christmas Story, The Musical, brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life on stage for four performances at the Fox Theatre on Friday, November 14 through Sunday, November 16 as part of the 2025-26 Fox Theatre Series presented by Comerica Bank.

A Christmas Story, The Musical chronicles young and bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams, an official Red Ryder® Carbine-Action 200-Shot Range Model Air Rifle (“You’ll shoot your eye out kid!”). An infamous leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas wish. Chock-full of delightful songs and splashy production numbers, A Christmas Story, The Musical, has proudly taken its place as a perennial holiday classic for the whole family.

