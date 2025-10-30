Win tickets to Taylor Dayne at the Sound Board at Motor City Casino Hotel November 23rd!

Taylor Dayne Live at Sound Board – A Night of Timeless Hits and Unforgettable Energy and The BOUNCE has your FREE tickets to the show!

Get ready for an incredible night of music and memories as Taylor Dayne takes the stage at Sound Board inside MotorCity Casino Hotel on Saturday, November 23rd. The powerhouse vocalist behind some of the most iconic pop and R&B songs of the late ‘80s and ‘90s is bringing her unmistakable voice and high-energy performance to Detroit for one unforgettable evening.

From the moment she burst onto the scene with “Tell It to My Heart,” Taylor Dayne became a force in music—earning Grammy nominations, platinum albums, and a place in pop culture history. Her signature blend of soul, pop, and dance grooves created anthems that still light up dance floors and radio airwaves today. Fans can expect to sing along to favorites like “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love,” “I’ll Always Love You,” and “With Every Beat of My Heart.”

The Sound Board offers the perfect setting—an intimate yet electric venue where every seat feels close to the action. With state-of-the-art sound and a vibrant atmosphere, it’s an experience that captures the energy and emotion of Taylor Dayne’s live performances. Whether you’ve been a fan since her debut or you’re discovering her legendary catalog for the first time, this is a show that promises connection, nostalgia, and powerful vocals that still hit every note.

Make it a night out in the city—enjoy dinner, drinks, and a live performance that reminds you why Taylor Dayne remains one of the most unforgettable voices of her generation.

Don’t miss Taylor Dayne live at Sound Board, MotorCity Casino Hotel on November 23rd!

Tickets available now at Ticketmaster.com.

Event Highlights:

Legendary hits including “Tell It to My Heart” and “Love Will Lead You Back”

Intimate concert experience at Sound Board, MotorCity Casino Hotel

One night only – Saturday, November 23rd

Purchase tickets here!

A night of powerhouse vocals and timeless hits awaits — Taylor Dayne live in Detroit!

Register Below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the show!