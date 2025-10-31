Detroit to the Rescue: Local Nonprofit Steps Up for Jamaica’s Hurricane Survivors

A Detroit-based nonprofit is answering the call to support Jamaica in the wake of devastating damage from Hurricane Melissa, and they're laying out clear pathways for giving, with full transparency about how donations are used.

When the Category 5 storm made landfall on Jamaica, it left extensive destruction in its wake, including widespread flooding, structural damage to hospitals and schools, and the displacement of thousands of people. In Detroit, a Jamaican-American nonprofit is mobilizing relief and long-term rebuilding for their homeland.

They have set a two-phase plan for their current campaign. The first phase is immediate relief, intending to raise $9,000. Your donations will directly support:

Donors are encouraged to choose the path that resonates the most: giving directly to the government's platform or routing through Roots Strong for those who prefer supporting a Detroit native-led grassroots organization.

Once phase one is complete, phase two will move beyond crisis response into long-term rebuilding: supporting the repair and construction of damaged schools and health centers, restocking school supplies lost in the storm, rebuilding infrastructure, and renewing literacy-based programs. By doing so, Roots Strong is continuing its decade-long legacy.

The timing and need are urgent. Experts point out Hurricane Melissa's landfall in Jamaica as one of the most destructive on record, with dramatic wind speeds, flooding, and infrastructure damage.