Social Media Exchange Between Stylists Fuels Speculation About GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion Rift

A clash on social media between stylists for GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion has sparked fan theories about trouble between the two rappers. Tension started on Wednesday when GloRilla liked a post claiming Megan Thee Stallion turned bitter after GloRilla outsold her.

The post read, "We all know she started being bitter after she was outsold by glorilla lmfaoooo," according to Complex. Fans spotted GloRilla's reaction to the post and began asking questions about whether the rappers still got along.

The two rappers worked together just last year on the Hot Girl Summer tour, which brought in $40.2 million across 30 shows. They also put out two songs together, "Wanna Be" and "How I Look."

This marks the second time rumors of a feud have surfaced. In May, GloRilla posted an Instagram Story that had a song by Tory Lanez called "Y.D.L.R." Lanez is serving ten years in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

GloRilla talked about the situation at the time on X, calling the post innocent. "Ion internet sh*t and I don't do mess! It was an innocent repost yall bsn," she wrote, as reported by Complex.

Fans have shown mixed reactions to the latest drama. Some users defended GloRilla's right to end the friendship over the Tory Lanez incident. Others pushed both fan bases to avoid creating unnecessary conflict between the artists.