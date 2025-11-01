ContestsEvents
Michigan Lottery: $5 Superstar Bonus instant tickets

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN Listen to the Morning Rollout, November 17-21, for your…

Superstar Bonus

Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets.

LISTEN FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Listen to the Morning Rollout, November 17-21, for your chance to call in and win.

This month's feature is $5 Superstar Bonus instant tickets

You’ve won 10 – $5 “Superstar Bonus” instant tickets from the Michigan Lottery where you could win up to $500,000 instantly and over $8 million in total prizes. With more chances to win $50 in the bonus on each ticket. $5 “Superstar Bonus” instant tickets from the Michigan lottery, it’s instant fun for everyone.

