Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan Expands In Michigan

The LSP represents a key expansion of support for economically vulnerable households in Michigan. Designed to provide affordable, stable monthly payments for electric and natural-gas service, the program helps participants manage utility costs, protect against shut-off, and gradually reduce arrears.

Under LSP, a household’s monthly payment is calculated by factoring both income and energy usage—helping establish a realistic amount that aligns with the family’s budget. Upon enrollment, past-due balances (up to roughly $3,000) are frozen and then forgiven in stages: up to $600 upon joining, another $600 after one year, and up to $1,800 more upon successful completion of the two-year plan.

The 24-month period of enrollment also features regular reviews: every six months DTE assesses whether the household’s usage has changed, possibly adjusting payment amounts accordingly. After 12 months, if usage was lower than estimated, a credit is applied; if higher, DTE covers the excess during the first year. At the end of the second year, the participant may need to cover any excess usage to complete the program.

DTE also tries to reach out through social media to give energy savings tips.

What Are The New Expanded Eligibility Requirements?

Households must be at or below certain income thresholds (for example, income equal to or less than 60 % of the State Median Income) and submit verification of usage. The program is administered in coordination with community agencies and energy-assistance partners across Michigan, linking customers to the wider assistance ecosystem.

The expansion of LSP is especially timely, given the rising energy costs and increased financial strain on low-income households in Michigan. By offering fixed-income-based payments, shut-off protection, and arrears forgiveness, the program helps address energy insecurity and keeps utility bills manageable. As more households become eligible and enroll, the potential impact grows: stabilizing service for families, reducing emergency assistance needs, and giving households a pathway to self-sufficiency.