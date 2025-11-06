Ray-Ban and Meta Launch Second Generation Smart Glasses With Doja Cat and Teyana Taylor Campaign

Ray-Ban and Meta dropped their second-generation smart glasses. The new "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" campaign stars musicians Doja Cat and Teyana Taylor.

Director Lope Serrano ran the shoot. Cinematographers William Arcand, Larkin Seiple, and Chris Ripley filmed in Los Angeles and New York City.

"I love how they blend iconic style with smart tech — so I can capture moments, listen to music, and share what I see with the world, all totally hands-free," said Doja Cat, as reported by Maxim. In the Los Angeles segment, she cruises through the city on a lowrider bike while her single "Gorgeous" plays.

Teyana Taylor shot her part in New York City, tracking movement across the streets. "I'm in a really creative space right now, and the hands-free capture means I can stay fully present in the moment without ever having to pull out my phone," she said, according to Maxim. "Ray-Ban Meta glasses fit so naturally into my lifestyle that I have like ten different pairs so I can switch up my look, but always stay connected."

These smart glasses snap photos and record videos. They play music. They make calls. The AI assistant responds to voice commands, and you never have to touch your phone.

The updated Gen 2 model packs a 3K Ultra-Wide 12MP camera for UHD video and runs longer than the first version before needing a charge. Meta AI powers several built-in tools: Hyperlapse creates time-lapse videos, Slow Motion drops the frame rate for dramatic effect, and Live Translation converts audio in real time while cloning your voice.