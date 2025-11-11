Win tickets to A Magical Cirque Christmas!

A Magical Cirque Christmas at The Fox Theatre December 5, 2025 and 105.1 The BOUNCE has your FREE ticket to the show!

Ho-ho-hold on to your seats! MagicSpace Entertainment’s A Magical Cirque Christmas returns in 2025 for a very merry tour to more than 30 U.S. cities this holiday season. The ultimate holiday variety show will mesmerize, twist, flip, and jingle all the way to the Fox Theatre for one show only on Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the 2025-26 Fox Theatre Series presented by Comerica Bank. Loaded with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic, A Magical Cirque Christmas showcases the world’s top cirque talent and takes audiences on a dazzling, winter wonderland journey, immersing them in the spirit of the season with a feel-good, holiday soundtrack featuring modern versions of popular Christmas classics. The show makes a perfect date night, fun family adventure, or group outing

