ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Meek Mill to Perform Homecoming Concert in Philadelphia on Dec. 5

Meek Mill will headline a homecoming concert titled Meek & Friends on Dec. 5 in Philadelphia. Tickets are already on sale following an announcement that quickly sparked a wave of…

Jennifer Eggleston
Meek Mill performs onstage as Druski hosts first-ever “Coulda Fest” Comedy and Music Festival at State Farm Arena on September 07, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images

Meek Mill will headline a homecoming concert titled Meek & Friends on Dec. 5 in Philadelphia. Tickets are already on sale following an announcement that quickly sparked a wave of excitement across the city.

The rapper revealed the show with a post reading, "Our city, our moment. meek & friends Dec 5th. tixs on sale now." Presales began shortly after, with fans celebrating the news and making plans to attend.

It's been four years since Meek Mill released a full-length album, and fans have been vocal about wanting new music. Many are also talking about the songs they hope will be part of the set list, with frequent mentions of "100 Summers" and "Dreams and Nightmares," a track long associated with Philadelphia pride.

The rapper may not have dropped any new music as of late, but he is still operating as an independent artist. Freestyle performances, a remix, and social media postings have kept his name in the mix for fans and the industry alike.

The people of Philadelphia have expressed excitement and pride on social media, showing excitement and making travel plans to attend the concert. Some suggested that coincidences with their birthday raised the importance of attending the concert, while others pointed to disappointment for not thinking to assemble when planning.

The "& Friends" made some speculate there would be surprise guests or act collaborations, which has fans super excited for the night. Supporters from other cities have already begun requesting shows in their own areas, such as Charlotte.

Dec. 5 will mark Meek Mill's return to the city where his story began — Philadelphia, the place that shaped his sound, ambition, and legacy.

meek millPhiladelphia
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
cardi b x jeezy split image
MusicCardi B and Jeezy Bring the Snow: ‘ErrTime’ Remix Sparks a StormKayla Morgan
Rihanna attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City.
MusicRihanna Attends Brandy and Monica Tour Stop at LA ForumMelissa Lianne
Jackson Family Condemns Hologram Plan for Michael Biopic Premiere at O2 Arena
MusicJackson Family Condemns Hologram Plan for Michael Biopic Premiere at O2 ArenaMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect