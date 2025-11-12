Meek Mill to Perform Homecoming Concert in Philadelphia on Dec. 5

Meek Mill will headline a homecoming concert titled Meek & Friends on Dec. 5 in Philadelphia. Tickets are already on sale following an announcement that quickly sparked a wave of excitement across the city.

The rapper revealed the show with a post reading, "Our city, our moment. meek & friends Dec 5th. tixs on sale now." Presales began shortly after, with fans celebrating the news and making plans to attend.

It's been four years since Meek Mill released a full-length album, and fans have been vocal about wanting new music. Many are also talking about the songs they hope will be part of the set list, with frequent mentions of "100 Summers" and "Dreams and Nightmares," a track long associated with Philadelphia pride.

The rapper may not have dropped any new music as of late, but he is still operating as an independent artist. Freestyle performances, a remix, and social media postings have kept his name in the mix for fans and the industry alike.

The people of Philadelphia have expressed excitement and pride on social media, showing excitement and making travel plans to attend the concert. Some suggested that coincidences with their birthday raised the importance of attending the concert, while others pointed to disappointment for not thinking to assemble when planning.

The "& Friends" made some speculate there would be surprise guests or act collaborations, which has fans super excited for the night. Supporters from other cities have already begun requesting shows in their own areas, such as Charlotte.