Win Tickets to See Meghan Trainor Live on the “Get In Girl” Tour at Pine Knob!

Get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate summer in style — Meghan Trainor is hitting the stage for her “Get In Girl” Tour, and 105.1 The BOUNCE wants to send you to see it live! The show goes down Friday, June 12, 2026, at Pine Knob Music Theatre, and you could score a pair of free tickets to one of the hottest tours of the year.

With her signature blend of throwback soul, pop hooks, and self-confidence anthems, Meghan Trainor knows how to put on a show that brings pure joy from start to finish. From her breakout hit “All About That Bass” to fan favorites like “Made You Look,” “No Excuses,” and “Dear Future Husband,” this night will be packed with the energy, fun, and feel-good vibes that make Meghan one of today’s most relatable pop superstars.

And she’s not coming alone — the night kicks off with the always-electric Icona Pop, the duo behind the smash hit “I Love It.” Together, they’re bringing a high-energy, singalong-packed show that’ll have everyone on their feet all night long.

Imagine it: a warm June night under the stars, thousands of fans singing every word, and that unbeatable Pine Knob summer concert atmosphere. This is your chance to be part of it — for free — just by entering below.

Show Details:

Who: Meghan Trainor – “Get In Girl” Tour with Icona Pop

When: Friday, June 12, 2026

Where: Pine Knob Music Theatre

Purchase tickets here!

Don’t miss your chance to see a powerhouse performer live on stage, bringing all the hits and plenty of surprises.

Register To Win Below for your chance to score free tickets to see Meghan Trainor live at Pine Knob!