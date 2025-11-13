Win tickets to see Stomp at the Fox Theatre January 23-24, 2026!

STOMP, the international percussion sensation, comes to the Fox Theatre for three performances on Friday, January 23, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as part of the 2025-26 Fox Theatre Series presented by Comerica Bank. From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 29 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 26 million people.

105.1 The BOUNCE has your Free Tickets to the January 23rd show!

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues to tour North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia following 15 years in London’s West End and 29 years at New York’s Orpheum Theatre, and lengthy sit down productions in San Francisco, Boston and Las Vegas. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material to bring music to everyday objects. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way… or paint cans, or kitchen sinks

Register below for your chance to win FREE tickets to the January 23rd show!