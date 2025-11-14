Megan Thee Stallion Aims for Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Megan Thee Stallion says she's trying to will a Super Bowl halftime show into existence. The Houston rapper shared with Us Weekly that she'd jump at the chance to perform during one of TV's biggest spectacles.

"I'm manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future," she told the publication. "Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself, and I would embrace the challenge."

She discussed this while pushing her Fanatics Sportsbook campaign series, explained by Megan Thee Stallion. The company started the series this basketball season on November 5.

Her latest single, "Lover Girl," landed at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in October, breaking a two-week period without rap songs in the top 40. She wrote it for Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson, whom she's dating.

The rapper has also created business projects outside of music. She started a tequila line and a swimwear brand. "To this day, I'm always betting on myself in all aspects of my life," she told Us Weekly. "When I launched my tequila and my swimwear brands, those were risky business decisions, but I never doubted myself or my team."